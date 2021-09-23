RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Feat

Quiz: Only true crypto lovers can get a perfect score

Are you a cypto trader? Can you answer these questions for a perfect score? Let's see.

crypto coins circle
crypto coins circle
Recommended articles

Can you buy part of a Bitcoin?

Yes
No
Yes Next question

What is the smallest unit of Bitcoin?

bit
satoshi
crypto
coin
satoshi Next question

Yellow Card is a platform for trading cryptocurrency in Ghana?

True
False
True Next question

What is the maximum amount of Bitcoins there will ever be?

21 Million
35 Million
42 Million
55 Million
21 Million Next question

Who created Ethereum?

Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin Next question

Can you trace Bitcoin transactions?

Yes
No
Yes Next question

Blockchain is the same as bitcoin.

True
False
False Next question

Are blockchains fully public?

Yes
No
Can be public or private
Can be public or private Next question

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency?

Yes
No
Yes Next question

How many characters does an Ethereum address have?

30
42
41
49
42 Next question

Who invented bitcoin?

Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Satoshi Nakamoto Next question

What does KYC mean?

Know Your Customer
Know Your Currency
Know Your Coin
Know Your Cash
Know Your Customer Next question

ATH means All Time High and HODL means Hold on for Dear Life

True
False
True Next question
Your score: King Crypto!
You are a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Good work
You're almost there to being a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Start learning more about crypto trading
You need work on your crypto knowledge. Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Crypto amateur
More room for improvement Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Can you buy part of a Bitcoin?

Yes
No
Yes Next question

What is the smallest unit of Bitcoin?

bit
satoshi
crypto
coin
satoshi Next question

Yellow Card is a platform for trading cryptocurrency in Ghana?

True
False
True Next question

What is the maximum amount of Bitcoins there will ever be?

21 Million
35 Million
42 Million
55 Million
21 Million Next question

Who created Ethereum?

Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin Next question

Can you trace Bitcoin transactions?

Yes
No
Yes Next question

Blockchain is the same as bitcoin.

True
False
False Next question

Are blockchains fully public?

Yes
No
Can be public or private
Can be public or private Next question

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency?

Yes
No
Yes Next question

How many characters does an Ethereum address have?

30
42
41
49
42 Next question

Who invented bitcoin?

Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Satoshi Nakamoto Next question

What does KYC mean?

Know Your Customer
Know Your Currency
Know Your Coin
Know Your Cash
Know Your Customer Next question

ATH means All Time High and HODL means Hold on for Dear Life

True
False
True Next question
Your score: King Crypto!
You are a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Good work
You're almost there to being a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Start learning more about crypto trading
You need work on your crypto knowledge. Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Crypto amateur
More room for improvement Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Trending

Easy & Safe: 5 reasons to start trading cryptocurrency with Yellow Card

Easy & Safe: 5 reasons to start trading cryptocurrency with Yellow Card

Quiz: Only true crypto traders can get a perfect score

crypto coins circle

How Tika Mall is addressing the housing deficit in Ghana

How Tika Mall is addressing the housing deficit in Ghana

Roots of Change: Breaking down the barriers to financial inclusion for rural women in Ghana and DRC

Participants at the Root of Change Learning Conference: “Together we innovated and overcame: how we worked with rural women to break down barriers to financial inclusion”, 15th September 2021 at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.