Quiz: Only true crypto lovers can get a perfect score
Are you a cypto trader? Can you answer these questions for a perfect score? Let's see.
Recommended articles
Can you buy part of a Bitcoin?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
What is the smallest unit of Bitcoin?
bit
satoshi
crypto
coin
satoshi Next question
Yellow Card is a platform for trading cryptocurrency in Ghana?
True
False
True Next question
What is the maximum amount of Bitcoins there will ever be?
21 Million
35 Million
42 Million
55 Million
21 Million Next question
Who created Ethereum?
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin Next question
Can you trace Bitcoin transactions?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
Blockchain is the same as bitcoin.
True
False
False Next question
Are blockchains fully public?
Yes
No
Can be public or private
Can be public or private Next question
Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
How many characters does an Ethereum address have?
30
42
41
49
42 Next question
Who invented bitcoin?
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Satoshi Nakamoto Next question
What does KYC mean?
Know Your Customer
Know Your Currency
Know Your Coin
Know Your Cash
Know Your Customer Next question
ATH means All Time High and HODL means Hold on for Dear Life
True
False
True Next question
You are a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
You're almost there to being a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
You need work on your crypto knowledge. Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
More room for improvement Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh
Recommended articles
Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it
Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex
'People travel to Ghana just to eat fufu with me and go back' - Kwame Oboadie (VIDEO)
We’ll make sure NDC supporters are not included in the current security services recruitment – NPP Chairman
Ghanaian-Brit actress becomes first black woman to win an Emmy for Best Writing
Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina
It's your fault - Wife blames husband after he caught her cheating with another man in his house
Guinea's President Alpha Condé arrested by soldiers who staged a coup d'état(video)
Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight
Can you buy part of a Bitcoin?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
What is the smallest unit of Bitcoin?
bit
satoshi
crypto
coin
satoshi Next question
Yellow Card is a platform for trading cryptocurrency in Ghana?
True
False
True Next question
What is the maximum amount of Bitcoins there will ever be?
21 Million
35 Million
42 Million
55 Million
21 Million Next question
Who created Ethereum?
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin Next question
Can you trace Bitcoin transactions?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
Blockchain is the same as bitcoin.
True
False
False Next question
Are blockchains fully public?
Yes
No
Can be public or private
Can be public or private Next question
Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
How many characters does an Ethereum address have?
30
42
41
49
42 Next question
Who invented bitcoin?
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Satoshi Nakamoto Next question
What does KYC mean?
Know Your Customer
Know Your Currency
Know Your Coin
Know Your Cash
Know Your Customer Next question
ATH means All Time High and HODL means Hold on for Dear Life
True
False
True Next question
You are a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
You're almost there to being a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
You need work on your crypto knowledge. Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
More room for improvement Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Share your score:
Share your score: