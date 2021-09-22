RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Feat

Quiz: Only true crypto traders can get a perfect score

Are you a cypto trader? Can you answer these questions for a perfect score? Let's see.

Where are crypto currencies stored?

Bank account
Keychain
Blockchain
Mobile Phones
Blockchain Next question

What is the smallest unit of bitcoin?

bit
satoshi
crypto
coin
satoshi Next question

Which of these platforms is for trading cryptocurrency in Ghana?

KryptoGH
YellowCard
BuyBiti
Coindays
YellowCard Next question

Which country is the biggest miner of bitcoin?

USA
Russia
China
Iceland
China Next question

Which of these cryptocurrencies is the oldest?

Namecoin
Peercoin
Ethereum
Zcash
Namecoin Next question

All these are types of cryptocurrencies except?

Bitcoin
Dogcoin
Cardano
Litecoin
Dogcoin Next question

Blockchain is the same as bitcoin.

True
False
False Next question

Are blockchains fully public?

Yes
No
Can be public or private
Can be public or private Next question

Which cryptocurrency has the symbol XRP?

Pitecoin
NEO
Ripple
Xron
Ripple Next question

What is the cryptocurrency symbol for Tezos?

XMR
TRX
XTZ
TZS
XTZ Next question

Who invented bitcoin?

Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Satoshi Nakamoto Next question
Your score: King Crypto!
You are a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Your score: Good work
You're almost there to being a true crypto guru! Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Your score: Start learning more about crypto trading
You need work on your crypto knowledge. Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Your score: Crypto amateur
More room for improvement Have you tried Yellow Card for crypto trading in Ghana? Check on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Your score:
