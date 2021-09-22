Quiz: Only true crypto traders can get a perfect score
Are you a cypto trader? Can you answer these questions for a perfect score? Let's see.
Where are crypto currencies stored?
Bank account
Keychain
Blockchain
Mobile Phones
Blockchain Next question
What is the smallest unit of bitcoin?
bit
satoshi
crypto
coin
satoshi Next question
Which of these platforms is for trading cryptocurrency in Ghana?
KryptoGH
YellowCard
BuyBiti
Coindays
YellowCard Next question
Which country is the biggest miner of bitcoin?
USA
Russia
China
Iceland
China Next question
Which of these cryptocurrencies is the oldest?
Namecoin
Peercoin
Ethereum
Zcash
Namecoin Next question
All these are types of cryptocurrencies except?
Bitcoin
Dogcoin
Cardano
Litecoin
Dogcoin Next question
Blockchain is the same as bitcoin.
True
False
False Next question
Are blockchains fully public?
Yes
No
Can be public or private
Can be public or private Next question
Which cryptocurrency has the symbol XRP?
Pitecoin
NEO
Ripple
Xron
Ripple Next question
What is the cryptocurrency symbol for Tezos?
XMR
TRX
XTZ
TZS
XTZ Next question
Who invented bitcoin?
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Satoshi Nakamoto
Xiaomi Santoshi
Satoshi Nakamoto Next question
You are a true crypto guru!
You're almost there to being a true crypto guru!
You need work on your crypto knowledge.
More room for improvement
You are a true crypto guru!
You're almost there to being a true crypto guru!
You need work on your crypto knowledge.
More room for improvement
