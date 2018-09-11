Pulse.com.gh logo
10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises


  • Published:
Police in Nigeria’s Kogi state have arrested a gang of ten men whose main source of livelihood is to kill fellow men, cut off their manhood for sale.

After their arrest, the suspects are reported to have disclosed to the police how they killed four local vigilante men and a Police Officer in Ofu LGA during one of their operations.

39-year-old Yakubu Ahmedu who happens to be the kingpin of the gang was reported to have held positions of Secretary of the Local Vigilante Group for five years and was its chairman for one year in Ankpa LGA where he hails from, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

Yakubu Ahmedu explained to the law enforcement officers that his former positions enabled him have unlimited access to weapons and ammunitions with which he and his members committed the crimes.

10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises play

 

READ MORE: “We need more people”- Tanzanian president begs women to give birth

“As a leader in the Vigilante Group, I had access to guns which gave me the upper hand to hunt my victims and harvest their penises,” he said.

One of the gang members, 18-year old Obila Attah leaked their operations to the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Tactical Squad after Yakubu had lured them into the group with a promise to make them comfortable, but reneged on the promise.

Meanwhile, as investigations continue, some people have called on the police to fish out the cohorts to whom they have been selling the human parts and bring them to book as well.

It is not yet clear what the buyers use the human penises for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

