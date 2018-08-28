Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

11-year-old girl strangely sweats blood about 4 times a day


Weird!!! 11-year-old girl strangely sweats blood about 4 times a day

Doctors suspect a rare condition known as hematidrosis which is the only but rare condition that makes sufferers sweat blood.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
11-year-old girl strangely sweats blood 3 to 4 times a day play

Medical doctors at Quy Hoa National Leprosy Dermatology Hospital in Quy Nhon in Vietnam are struggling to unravel factors that resulted in an 11-year-old girl sweating blood.

For time being, doctors suspect a rare condition known as hematidrosis which is the only but rare condition that makes sufferers sweat blood.

According to odditycentral.com, parents of the unnamed girl originally took her to the Blood Transfusion Hematology and the Dermatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh, where doctors diagnosed her with a skin infection and prescribed her several drugs, but the condition persisted.

The family from Vietnam’s Gia Lai province started noticing symptoms of the condition in their daughter about four months ago at a time the girl was reportedly very stressed about her exam for fifth grade.

They were compelled to seek professional medical care after the condition became so severe that the little girl could sweat blood 3 or 4 times a day accompanied by severe headaches.

READ MORE: Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse

11-year-old girl strangely sweats blood 3 to 4 times a day play

 

Hematidrosis is believed to come about as a result of extreme stress and life-threatening situations. In such situations, the smallest blood vessels are likely to burst, ostensibly due to unbearable pressure, leading to blood exiting through the sweat glands.

Saigon Online reported that when tests were conducted on the girl, doctors found only white blood cells, but no red blood cells. It is for this reason they could not emphatically say she is suffering from Hematidrosis.

Odditycentral.com says doctors at Blood Transfusion Hematology and the Dermatology Hospital, have run tests on all of her major organs, all of which came out normal.

However, in the interim, they are doing everything possible to reduce the girl’s stress levels.

As it stands now, it is unclear what is causing the girl to sweat blood. If the reduction in the stress is able to alleviate the condition, that may give doctors a semblance of clue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption: Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse Corruption Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse
Video: "Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police Video "Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police
Cruelty!!! Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces Cruelty!!! Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces
Bombshell: Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley
Toy guns: Thieves steal guns from police station and replace them with toy guns Toy guns Thieves steal guns from police station and replace them with toy guns
Artificial insemination: Woman has baby with gay best friend using a syringe Artificial insemination Woman has baby with gay best friend using a syringe

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven



Top Articles

1 Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madinabullet
2 Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchachabullet
3 Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he...bullet
4 Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marleybullet
7 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013,...bullet
8 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates...bullet
9 Satan's Tricks 9 helpful Bible verses to turn to when...bullet
10 Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and...bullet

Related Articles

Video "Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police
Cruelty!!! Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into pieces
Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marley
Revelation! Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police
Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS
Allegation! Donald Trump vows never to meet Buhari again because he is "lifeless"
'Friend-zoning' Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal
In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
3 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
4 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
5 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
6 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
7 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his...bullet
8 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato...bullet
9 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
10 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet

Filla

Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – MTTD
Revelation! Ladies in sexy dresses cause most unexplained accidents – Police
Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS
Abomination! Man impregnates daughter after infecting her mother with HIV/AIDS
Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
'Friend-zoning' Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”
Sex booth Drive-in ‘sex booths' a big "success" as they reduce crime and diseases