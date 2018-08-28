news

Medical doctors at Quy Hoa National Leprosy Dermatology Hospital in Quy Nhon in Vietnam are struggling to unravel factors that resulted in an 11-year-old girl sweating blood.

For time being, doctors suspect a rare condition known as hematidrosis which is the only but rare condition that makes sufferers sweat blood.

According to odditycentral.com, parents of the unnamed girl originally took her to the Blood Transfusion Hematology and the Dermatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh, where doctors diagnosed her with a skin infection and prescribed her several drugs, but the condition persisted.

The family from Vietnam’s Gia Lai province started noticing symptoms of the condition in their daughter about four months ago at a time the girl was reportedly very stressed about her exam for fifth grade.

They were compelled to seek professional medical care after the condition became so severe that the little girl could sweat blood 3 or 4 times a day accompanied by severe headaches.

READ MORE: Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank collapse

Hematidrosis is believed to come about as a result of extreme stress and life-threatening situations. In such situations, the smallest blood vessels are likely to burst, ostensibly due to unbearable pressure, leading to blood exiting through the sweat glands.

Saigon Online reported that when tests were conducted on the girl, doctors found only white blood cells, but no red blood cells. It is for this reason they could not emphatically say she is suffering from Hematidrosis.

Odditycentral.com says doctors at Blood Transfusion Hematology and the Dermatology Hospital, have run tests on all of her major organs, all of which came out normal.

However, in the interim, they are doing everything possible to reduce the girl’s stress levels.

As it stands now, it is unclear what is causing the girl to sweat blood. If the reduction in the stress is able to alleviate the condition, that may give doctors a semblance of clue.