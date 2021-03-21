According to the southern African country’s human rights commission, 55 ongoing criminal proceedings related to the disappearances are currently ongoing.

People with the condition are often killed in East and southern Africa, their body parts used in charms that are believed to bring luck in love and fortune.

The BBC reported that the National Commission on Human Rights (CNDH) made the report at a meeting convened in the capital, Maputo, to discuss the stigma the country’s estimated 20,000 albino people still face.

CNDH’s Sheila Massuque bemoaned the plight of persons living with the condition saying sometimes their own families subject them to all forms of inhumane treatment and in the worst cases, murdered them.

The Mozambican Ministry of Justice said the country’s government is putting all necessary measures in place to protect albinos from discrimination and attacks.

Some of the people living with albinism reportedly alleged that they have been suffering during the coronavirus pandemic because hospitals sometimes turn them away, according to the BBC.