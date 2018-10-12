Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked feminine


14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked feminine

Sadly, the perpetrators of the heinous crime recorded the act and posted the video on social media, leaving many people who have watched it traumatised.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looks feminine play

It is horrifying how 14-year-old Iraqi boy was reportedly murdered cold-bloodedly in the streets of Baghdad by homophobes amidst shouts of antigay slurs, just because he allegedly had a feminine look.

Sadly, the perpetrators of the heinous crime recorded the act and posted the video on social media, leaving many people who have watched it traumatised, with LGBTQ people worldwide condemning the act and calling for action against the criminals.

The video shows the poor boy identified as Hamoudi al-Mutairi crying and asking for his mother as he lied in the pool of his blood struggling for survival.

The murderers who reportedly stabbed the youngster repeatedly could be heard asking him “Who is your boyfriend?”

READ ALSO: A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together

14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looks feminine play

 

The incident has triggered hostile reactions among social media users. One twitter user for instance is quoted as saying: “An innocent kid was killed in Iraq just because they suspected he was gay, I think the international community and especially the LGBTQ community should take a stand.”

Meanwhile, Kurdistan 24 reported that the Iraqi government has not responded to the incident yet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head
A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together
Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed
Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death
‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client ‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women

Recommended Videos

Outrageous! Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner Outrageous! Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better
Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours Amazing! A village where members walk on all fours



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
3 Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans...bullet
4 Yawa Fella Makafui’s ‘true background’ exposed by fed up Instagram...bullet
5 Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to...bullet
6 Photos Lady runs 'mad' after allegedly sleeping with a married manbullet
7 Nemesis Man using Google Street View to get direction,...bullet
8 True Love Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfismbullet
9 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
10 Terrible Pet python strangles owner to deathbullet

Related Articles

Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed
Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death
‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women
Terrible Pet python strangles owner to death
Powerful Crab turns off stove to save itself and friends from being cooked
Nemesis Man using Google Street View to get direction, catches wife cheating
Video Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
Advice “Ladies, control your man’s manhood, use it to make money” – Actress
World Mental Health Day UK appoints minister for suicide prevention in addition to minister for loneliness

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
3 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
4 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
5 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
6 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
7 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
8 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
9 Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so...bullet
10 Video Food service worker caught spitting in...bullet

Filla

Google Maps Husband divorces wife after spotting her with another man on Google Maps
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Crab turns off stove to save itself and friends from being cooked
Powerful Crab turns off stove to save itself and friends from being cooked
Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
Video Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
X
Advertisement