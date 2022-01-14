RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

16-year-old schoolboy shoots classmate to death and kills himself in South Africa

South African officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting to death of a pupil by a 16-year-old classmate who then killed himself.

Ghanaian hunter shoots friend to death over Ghc5 debt
Ghanaian hunter shoots friend to death over Ghc5 debt

According to the BBC, officials disclosed on Thursday that the incident occurred Wednesday following a quarrel that erupted between the deceased learners.

The two were Grade 10 pupils at Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton, Gauteng province, the news website reports.

The bloody incident reportedly took place inside the school as classes resumed for a new academic year.

The situation has left other learners and school officials in a state of trauma. But mental health officials have been deployed to counsel those who may have been affected.

This incident is reminiscent of what occurred on Friday, November 5 last year when a seventeen-year-old first-year student of the Konongo Odumasi Senior High School in the Ashanti region got stabbed to death by a second-year student simply identified as Tupac.

Tupac and other mates had demanded the deceased to remove his shirt and hand it over to them, which the deceased declined but was forced to comply with after a heated altercation.

Some students who witnessed the bloody incident narrated that the initial altercation occurred around 8;30 pm over the former’s shirt when he and his colleagues were returning from evening studies.

Then, a fight later erupted between the first-year and second-year students as a group of seniors confronted the juniors to further bully them. In the course of the fight, Tupac allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased.

Currently, the suspect and three other accomplices are facing trial.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

