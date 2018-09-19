Pulse.com.gh logo
17-year-old Sakawa boy spreads cash as people jostle to grab


Mind Blowing! 17-year-old alleged Sakawa boy spreads cash as people jostle to grab

  • Published: , Refreshed:
17-year-old Sakawa boy spreads cash as people jostle to grab play

A young boy believed to be 17-year-old from the Central region of Ghana has been seen spreading money from a moving car as residents jostle to grab the banknotes before they even land on the floor.

A video circulating on social media shows the boy only identified as “Money Beast” being driven in a Honda CRV with registration number GY 170-13, while he throws monies about as if he plucked them from a tree.

While the source of the youngster’s money is not immediately verifiable, some people within the region are speculating that he must have gone for money ritual popularly known as Sakawa.

It is reported that “Money Beast” is notorious for such a mind blowing gesture, mostly moving in a convoy of expensive cars.

Watch the video below:

