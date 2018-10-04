Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

19-year-old boy woman 20 years older than him


Till Death Do Us Part 19-year-old boy woman 20 years older than him

Photos of the knot tying ceremony were shared on Facebook by one user identified as Akulo Sam's Ochens.

  • Published:
19-year-old boy woman 20 years older than him play

A reported marriage between 19-year-old man and a woman who is said to be not less than 20 years older than him has gone viral and gotten people reacting on social media.

It is not clear where exactly the marriage took place, but photos of the knot tying ceremony were shared on Facebook by one user identified as Akulo Sam's Ochens.

The shocked Facebook user captioned the photos: "Age is just a number. 19yrs old boy got married to a 39yrs old lady, love is beautiful Cong's."

It beats imagination how the young man was able to approach a woman old enough to be his mother and where he got the resources to marry her. It could also mean that the woman invested in the whole thing or the man’s family helped him financially.

READ ALSO: Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back

Well, all those questions don’t matter anymore as love has broken all barriers to bring the two love birds together and anyone who tries to put them asunder may incur the wrath of God.

Meanwhile, some Facebook users have been expressing mixed feelings about the marriage. Some foresee a bleak future for the union due to the age difference, while others believe age is just a number and should not be a determinant for marriage.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bravery: Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back Bravery Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back
Hilarious! Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat Hilarious! Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat
Hilarious! Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon on his knees begging for vote Hilarious! Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon on his knees begging for vote
Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant
Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless they’re put on payroll Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless they’re put on payroll
Video: Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush

Recommended Videos

Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai
Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza



Top Articles

1 Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bedbullet
2 In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancybullet
3 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boysbullet
4 Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
5 Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a petrol...bullet
6 Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs...bullet
7 Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with...bullet
8 Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her...bullet
9 Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of...bullet
10 Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling...bullet

Related Articles

Bravery Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back
Hilarious! Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat
Hilarious! Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon on his knees begging for vote
Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant
Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless they’re put on payroll
Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush
Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed
Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers
Raw Sauce, No Ketchup Kojo Jones joins #KupeChallenge with Ghana freshness dripping like sauce

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
4 Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizzabullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too uglybullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
9 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with...bullet
10 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’...bullet

Filla

Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop
Weird Food Nigerian man shocked after finding black chicken in Chinese shop
Bizarre University professor accidentally shows porn in lecture hall
Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road
Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
X
Advertisement