19-year-old boy woman 20 years older than him

A reported marriage between 19-year-old man and a woman who is said to be not less than 20 years older than him has gone viral and gotten people reacting on social media.

It is not clear where exactly the marriage took place, but photos of the knot tying ceremony were shared on Facebook by one user identified as Akulo Sam's Ochens.

The shocked Facebook user captioned the photos: "Age is just a number. 19yrs old boy got married to a 39yrs old lady, love is beautiful Cong's."

It beats imagination how the young man was able to approach a woman old enough to be his mother and where he got the resources to marry her. It could also mean that the woman invested in the whole thing or the man’s family helped him financially.

Well, all those questions don’t matter anymore as love has broken all barriers to bring the two love birds together and anyone who tries to put them asunder may incur the wrath of God.

Meanwhile, some Facebook users have been expressing mixed feelings about the marriage. Some foresee a bleak future for the union due to the age difference, while others believe age is just a number and should not be a determinant for marriage.