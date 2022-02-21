2 armed robbers die as 9-member gang fights over money during operation

According to The-star.co.ke, the two deceased were said to be part of a gang who allegedly broke into a bar based along the Kutus-Kianyaga road.

The news website reports the bar owner Paul Kigundu as saying that the armed gang allegedly stripped the watchman, after which they tied him up before entering his premises.

Police and residents of Kenya’s Kirinyaga County at a robbery scene Pulse Ghana

He added that the bandits then broke into the bar counter and engaged in a drinking spree before a quarrel allegedly broke out among them. They allegedly turned against each other using crude weapons.

“I was alerted of the incident by one of my workers. When I came in to respond to the matter, I found the two bodies lying on the floor and shards of glasses all over.

“The watchman narrated to me how they broke in at around midnight. They stripped him and tied him up before proceeding into the bar,” Kigundu said as quoted by The Star.

Kirinyaga county police commander Mathew Mang'ira who confirmed the incident said investigations have been initiated into the incident.

He said the gang allegedly argued about some money they had received from an unknown source before the fight ensued.

“We are still probing where they came from before heading to the bar and why they were arguing. However, we suspect that they were arguing over some money they received. We have since ordered the watchman on duty to record a statement,” he said.