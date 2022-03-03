2 Tanzanians jailed 35 years for killing employer and throwing corpse in water tank

They were found guilty of killing Thomas Moronge Makuri in June 2020 over unknown issues, the news website reports.

The deceased, was reportedly killed between June 5, 2020, and June 6, 2020, at Karosi village in Bukira East, Kuria West sub-location within Migori county.

His murderers reportedly used crude weapons, namely pangas, to take his life and proceeded to throw his body into an underground water tank.

After the criminal act, the Kieusi and Maseti fled to their country but were arrested on different occasions and then brought back to Kenya to face prosecution.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against them, but the court presided over by Lady Justice Roseline Wendo found them guilty, hence their sentencing on February 24, 2022.

In other news, a 21-year-old Kenyan woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after a court convicted her of defiling her boss's 4-year-old son, recording and sending the video to a child pornography syndicate online for money.

Before her conviction, Edda Wakesho was a house help in Kiembeni Estate, Mombasa.

She reportedly filmed herself sexually assaulting the minor and then posted the video online for financial gain. Pulselive.co.ke reports that the video was played in court.

A court presided over by Resident Magistrate Florence Macharia heard on Wednesday, March 2 that the minor’s mother subsequently received a video clip of the assault of her toddler from a foreign mobile number.

Wakesho was charged with defiling a minor and making obscene materials, offences she committed between June and October 2021.

The court has imprisoned her for life for defiling the boy and a further 10 years for filming the act.

The investigating officer told the court that Wakesho was part of a child pornography syndicate that collaborates with rogue house helps to abuse children and film the acts.

In her defence, the convict said she innocently accepted a friend request from Facebook and was introduced to a page where people post nude photos and videos.