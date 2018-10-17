20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé

news

A Sharia Court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna in Nigeria has reportedly ordered that father of a 20-year-old lady be presented before it on October 29 to answers questions regarding his decision to disapprove of his daughter’s choice of man for marriage.

Amina Hassan resorted to the court to compel Adamu Hassan to give his blessing to her intended marriage to her fiancé who he dislikes, claiming her daughter’s suitor has no regard for him.

Amina’s lawyer, Ado Ali argued that his client who resides with her grandmother on Bashama Road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna is old enough to make a good choice for herself, saying her father must respect her decision.

The young lady is therefore seeking the court to compel her father to give his full support to her relationship with her fiancé and give his blessing to their intended marriage.

Lawyer Ado Ali is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as saying all efforts to convince Amina’s father to reconsider his stance on her daughter’s relationship proved futile, hence the choice to resort to the court.

The news website further reports the presiding judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal as saying that, even though Adamu had the right to assess his daughter’s suitors, he has no right to force anyone on her.

Based on that, the court ordered that Adamu Hassan makes an appearance before it.