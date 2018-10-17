Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

20-year-old lady takes father to court for rejecting her fiancé


20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé

Amina Hassan resorted to the court to compel Adamu Hassan to give his blessing to her intended marriage to her fiancé.

  • Published:
20-year-old lady takes father to court for rejecting her fiancé play

A Sharia Court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna in Nigeria has reportedly ordered that father of a 20-year-old lady be presented before it on October 29 to answers questions regarding his decision to disapprove of his daughter’s choice of man for marriage.

Amina Hassan resorted to the court to compel Adamu Hassan to give his blessing to her intended marriage to her fiancé who he dislikes, claiming her daughter’s suitor has no regard for him.

Amina’s lawyer, Ado Ali argued that his client who resides with her grandmother on Bashama Road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna is old enough to make a good choice for herself, saying her father must respect her decision.

The young lady is therefore seeking the court to compel her father to give his full support to her relationship with her fiancé and give his blessing to their intended marriage.

READ ALSO: White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)

20-year-old lady takes father to court for rejecting her fiancé play

 

Lawyer Ado Ali is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as saying all efforts to convince Amina’s father to reconsider his stance on her daughter’s relationship proved futile, hence the choice to resort to the court.

The news website further reports the presiding judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal as saying that, even though Adamu had the right to assess his daughter’s suitors, he has no right to force anyone on her.

Based on that, the court ordered that Adamu Hassan makes an appearance before it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video) White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)
This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear of God in you This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear of God in you
Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor balcony Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor balcony
This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends
Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night

Recommended Videos

White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling



Top Articles

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 “I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – Homosexualbullet
4 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
5 This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear...bullet
6 Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for...bullet
7 Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s...bullet
8 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wife...bullet
9 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet
10 Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church...bullet

Related Articles

20-year-old lady takes father to court for refusing to accept her fiancé
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving (Video)
This video of Akua Donkor wielding an 'AK47' will put the fear of God in you
This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends
Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wife ( video)
Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan

Top Videos

1 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him robbullet
4 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
7 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the...bullet
8 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
10 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet

Filla

Woman paralysed after being 'catapulted' from bed while having sex
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’
Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
X
Advertisement