22-year-old mum of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in the presence of husband


Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front of husband and children

Justice Maryie McKay and her family were in the victim’s home in July to celebrate her birthday when she allegedly removed the boy’s clothes, kissed and lured him into having sex with her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
22-year-old mum of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in the presence of husband play

A 22-year-old mother of five children was arrested on Wednesday by police in Lake Butler, Florida and charged with sexual battery, after she allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy in the presence of her sleeping husband and children.

According to reports, Justice Maryie McKay and her family were in the victim’s home in July to celebrate her birthday when she allegedly removed the boy’s clothes, kissed and lured him into having sex with her.

Without fearing that either her husband or any of her five children could accidentally wake up and see her in the unthinkable act, the woman conveniently had sex with the youngster in the presence of the husband and the children, all of whom are are said to be below age five.

Having enjoyed the act, Justice Maryie McKay reportedly sent the victim a text message the next day, saying sex with him was so remarkable that she “wanted to be with him“.

22-year-old mum of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in the presence of husband play

 

Police were reported to have said that she picked up the boy weeks later, pretending to be sending him to school, but diverted to her home and had sex with him again.

After that, she reportedly picked the boy up on another day at a petrol station to her home and had sex with him again, while her children were at home.

The boy reportedly suffered some scratches on his skin and on August 22, his mother confronted McKay, showing her photographs of the boy’s marks.

Justice Maryie McKay reportedly went missing with her children after learning that the police were seeking after her, but she was eventually arrested.

