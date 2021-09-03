24-year-old Ghanaian single mum of 3 jailed for stealing Ghc5 to buy food for her kids (video)

According to her, she was working at a certain chop bar where she was being paid Ghc5 until the owner of the business asked her to stay home temporarily because her daughter who had returned from school would be helping her for time being.

Life then became unbearable for Akya and her children she had with two different men, all of whom have abandoned her.

She was compelled to pick a neighbour’s Ghc5 to buy food for her hungry children one day without asking first, and it brought about an altercation.

The argument escalated into a fight during which she injured the neighbour with a blade she could lay her hands on, to defend herself against the neighbour who she said had overpowered her.

Akya was arrested by the police following a complaint by the neighbour and was subsequently put before a court.

The judge, according to her, slapped a fine of Ghc1,200 on her and further ordered her to pay Ghc1,000 compensation to her neighbour.

Due to her failure to raise the Ghc2,200 total cost, the judge sentenced her to two months imprisonment.