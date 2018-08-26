27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money

news

Akwesi Eshun, a 27-year-old man from Tarkwa in the Western Region, has sodomised his 70-year-old grandmother.

Details available to Nyankonton Mu Nsem have it that, the 27-year-old man has been abusing his grandmother called Afia Donkor for ritual purposes. According to the old grandmother, Akwesi Eshun, has been making love to her from her back and threatened her with murder if she breaks silence in the first attempt.

Akwesi Eshun, in another attempt to have sex with the grandmother through the anal region on the third occasion, told her a ritualist prophesied he was going to be poor in the nearby future and wants him to acquire wealth by turning around such curse that’s why he’s repeating the unlawful act again.

He promised Afia Donkor that she would be receiving a compensation fee from him after the process has become successful.

Moreover this young man in his third attempt took away an amount of hundred cedis and cellphone of Afia Donkor known to be his grandmother but unfortunately for Akwesi Eshun, the abused lady broke silence to the residents around but fled when an attempt was made to arrest him.

He fled the community for a number of days and only came home late at night to eat from cooked food left overs on Thursday, till he got caught finally by the people who spotted and presented him to the the Tarkwa Police Station. He is currently in custody and will soon be arraigned before the Magistrate Court of Tarkwa