According to him, he wants a woman to marry because he doesn’t want to accept an arranged marriage by his family.

The billboards which have gone viral online bear a photo of him with a caption: “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

The billboards also have an address to a website he had created purposely for the search for a wife.

Muhammad Malik seeks suitors Pulse Ghana

Malik is reported as saying that a friend of his who is a marketer brought up the idea of advertising himself and the response from potential suitors has been overwhelming.

“There’s definitely no timeframe. For me it was a bit of a tongue-in-cheek thing that ‘2022 is the year’, but it doesn’t have to be. I have a strong belief in predestination, that things are written and not to worry.

“I think it’s really important to have that genuine connection with somebody because we’re looking to leave a legacy behind us,” he is quoted as having told TimeOut Magazine.

Speaking about how he expects his first date with the applicants to be, Malik said it would be done in accordance with the Islamic tradition.

“It might be a bit of a culture shock for people, but for me that would be to meet in a setting where it isn’t just us, but there are also family members around.