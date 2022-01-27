RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

3 students of Ejisu Snr High Technical have been stabbed within 1 week

Andreas Kamasah

Security has been beefed up at the Ejisu Snr High Technical School in the Ashanti Region following the stabbing of three students within one week.

Bloody knife
Bloody knife

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro who confirmed the frightening occurrences suspects they might be reprisal attacks by some youth.

According to him, there have been tensions between the students and some youth of Ejisu.

“They have been fighting in recent times, the students have been complaining of phone snatching,” he said as quoted by 3news.com.

It is reported that the victims of the attacks are all final-year students and, currently, receiving treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

Five suspects are facing court today, Thursday, January 27, 3news.com reports.

The Ejisu Municipal Security Council is expected to meet to address security concerns in the area to ensure the safety of the students and the residents.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

