34-year-old man poisoned by pregnant ex-girlfriend just days to his wedding

A 34-year-old man who was preparing for his wedding has reportedly been poisoned by his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The deceased, identified as Akuma Felix Emeka, was a graduate of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, and a resident of Owerri, Imo State, in Nigeria.

The sad story was shared by Facebook user Maria Ude Nwachi, who said the man was found dead in a car with his ex-girlfriend.

According to him, the lady invited Felix out for a drink on April 3, just a week before he was scheduled to get married.

She explained that both Felix and his ex-girlfriend were later found dead in the car after she poisoned the drinks they took.

“STOP VISITING EX BEFORE WEDDING! Lady allegedly poisons herself and her ex-boyfriend to death a week to his wedding in Imo,” the Facebook post reads.

“A 34-year-old groom has been poisoned to death just a week before his wedding ceremony in Owerri, Imo State. The groom, identified as Akuma Felix Emeka, was allegedly poisoned by his ex-girlfriend, who also poisoned herself to death.

“It’s unclear what transpired between the former lovers, but sources revealed that on Saturday, April 3, 2021, the ex had invited Felix for a drink, unknown to him, however, is that she had poisoned the drink.

“They were later found dead in his car with what is left of the drink. Felix, a graduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, was scheduled to get married on Sunday, April 11.”

