39-year-old driver jailed 20 years for defiling co-tenant’s 6-year-old daughter

He is to serve his sentence in hard labour after the conviction on his first court appearance.

According to Starrfmonline.com, The convict lured the victim into his room under the pretext of giving her meat.

DSP Agnes Boafo, the prosecutor told the court that the Complainant, Irene Kyeremanteng is a trader living at Ebenezer Down, Dansoman with her daughter (name withheld) aged 6 years, while the accused is a driver.

The complainant and accused person are co-tenants living in the same compound.

On February 5, 2022, at about 4:30 pm whilst the complainant was doing laundry in the house, the accused lured the victim into his room under the pretext of giving her meat and then had sexual intercourse with her.

Luck however eluded him when the complainant shouted the name of the victim to come and assist her while the accused was in the course of having sex with her.

The victim came out from the accused room crying and she narrated her ordeal, saying it was the fourth time the accused had done that to her.

The complainant then undressed the victim and saw a sperm-like substance on the inner part of her vagina and took photographs of it.

She confronted the accused person who admitted the offence and pleaded for leniency.

The accused person was arrested and handed over to the Dansoman Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit Police and a complaint was lodged against him.

Police medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to a government hospital for endorsement and report which she did.

In his investigation caution statement, he stated that he only brushed the victim’s vagina but did not penetrate her.