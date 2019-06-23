45-year-old Maame Cynthia welcomed her bundle of joy, two girls and three boys at Sam-J Specialist hospital at Haatso in Accra.

The babies were conceived through in-vitro fertilization.

In an exclusive interview with Adom News Kojo Hagan, the joyous mother said she is still in shock.

Maame Cynthia revealed how two of her ‘impatient’ husbands divorced her due to her inability to conceive but that, she stressed did not deter her from hoping to celebrate the fruit of her marriage.

So when she remarried and was still facing the problem, she trusted God and the miracle happened.

With the support of doctors and nurses at the Sam-J Specialist hospital, she said: “I can smile at the storm”.

Maame Cynthia urged women struggling to have children to be inspired by her story and faith in God.

Meanwhile, a gynecologist at the hospital, DCOP Samuel Amo-Mensah (Rtd) was happy the IVF was successful.

DCOP Samuel Amo- Mensah (Rtd) with the babies He said the five babies are under observation in incubators to ensure they don’t get any infections.

“Mother and babies are doing incredible; we are so happy with how everything turned out” he added.

DCOP Amo-Mensah(Rtd) said IVF is bringing relief to a lot of homes in Ghana but the only challenge is the high taxes on the imported drugs for the treatment.

He appealed to the government to reduce the taxes on IVF drugs to make the treatment more accessible to couples in need.

