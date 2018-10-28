Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


5-year-old twin die in fire after mum left them to visit lover

The tragic incident occurred in Calabar, Cross River state on 22nd October 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A set of twins aged five years old have been killed in a fire after their mother left them home alone to visit her boyfriend.

The tragic incident occurred in Calabar, Cross River state on 22nd October 2018.

Reports have it that the twin boys, Bishop and Ituobong were consumed in a fire that started from a candle placed on the refrigerator by their mother.

A neighbour and victim, Daniel Udoh, said the tragedy was quite unfortunate and could have been avoided but for the carelessness of the mother of the children.

Udoh said, “Their mother made them tea and bread and left for her boyfriend’s house leaving a candlelight on the refrigerator and asked them to off the candle when they were done but they slept off. I started noticing smoke at about 1 am and before I could come out with my son my house was already in flames from the roof while the woman’s room was already engulfed in fire. We tried putting off the fire but it was very difficult because of the rubber ceiling(PVC) which eventually escalated the fire that took over the entire compound.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Cross River State, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident, adding that “the lady is at our office because we leant the people in the neighbourhood wanted to lynch her. They blamed her that it was her fault that the children died in such a tragic manner because she went to sleep at her lover’s place.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pastor pays wife dowry after 46 years of marriage Pastor pays wife dowry after 46 years of marriage
Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back after prophecy Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back after prophecy
Maternity photos of 3 sisters expected to give birth same time go viral Maternity photos of 3 sisters expected to give birth same time go viral
Girl,18, arrested for faking own kidnap to defraud her father Girl,18, arrested for faking own kidnap to defraud her father
Street named after deceased rape victim Street named after deceased rape victim
Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help

Recommended Videos

Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back
Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church
Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church



Top Articles

1 Maternity photos of 3 sisters expected to give birth same time go viralbullet
2 CCTV catches housemaid having sex and maltreating babybullet
3 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back after prophecybullet
4 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
5 Street named after deceased rape victimbullet
6 Jesus painting survives infernal fire which reduced church to...bullet
7 Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for helpbullet
8 Sex Tape ‘Kitchen stool’ sex position legendary - Prophet...bullet
9 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is...bullet
10 Girl caught giving boyfriend oral in prison chapelbullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
5 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
6 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
7 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
8 Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his churchbullet
9 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian...bullet
10 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of...bullet

Filla

Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju
Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju
13-year-old rape victim gives birth to a set of triplets
This ‘SAY NO TO DRUGS’ campaign is the best in the Internet now
This ‘SAY NO TO DRUGS’ campaign is the best on the Internet now
Woman gives birth all by herself whilst in a moving car
Woman gives birth all by herself whilst in a moving car
X
Advertisement