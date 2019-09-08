A 51-year old trader has taken advantage of government’s Free Senior High School Policy to further her education, GNA reports.

Comfort Nutsugah, a mother of six, is a first-year General Arts Student of the Keta Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region.

“I remember I sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with my fifth born and had it not been for the Free SHS, I wouldn’t have continued my education to this level,” she said.

She said apart from acquiring knowledge to upgrade her skills in trading, she wanted to inspire both young and old people who did not get the chance of going to school to emulate her.

Ms. Nutsugah sells used clothing after school hours.

She is part of the Gold Track and told the Ghana News Agency that she went back to school at Kopeyia Bloomfield Basic School in the Ketu South Municipality and completed in 2018.

She said though her mates were as young as her children, she was enjoying the class and happy to be back in school.

She said she was enjoying the support of her husband and children as well.