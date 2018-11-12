65-year-old man dies during sex with 34-year-old lover

news

A 65-year-old man identified as Obi Nwoda reportedly died in a hotel in Awka of Nigeria’s Anambra state on Sunday, November 11 while allegedly having sex with his 34-year-old lover.

Some residents of the area are reported by yabaleftonline.ng as saying the deceased had arrived in the said hotel on Friday, November 9 and had since been bringing different women into the hotel to satisfy his sexual thirst.

“The man had been here for two days with different girls visiting him before the unfortunate incident took place. We suspect that he was a businessman,” the residents said.

The news website further reported spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed as having confirmed the incident.

He is quoted as saying: “There was a report by the management of the hotel in Agu, Awka at the ‘B’ Division that on the same date at about 5pm, one Ifeoma Ayinka, 34 years old of Agu Ukwu in Anaocha LGA, who came to lodge in the hotel with one Obi Nwoda ‘M’ aged 65 years of the same address, was leaving the hotel premises without the said man and when confronted and taken back to the hotel room, they discovered that the man was lying on the bed unconscious.

READ ALSO: 17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the scene was visited by police patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division led by the DPO, Odion Ekeinde, and the victim was rushed to the Apex Hospital, Awka, where he was confirmed dead on arrival. The woman alleged that the victim collapsed while making love to her. She was subsequently arrested and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Meanwhile, the remains of Obi Nwoda have been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.