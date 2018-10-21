Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman

The deceased, identified as Luwisa Saah, is said to have fell into uncovered manhole when she went to play with her friends.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A girl, 7, has been found dead in an uncovered manhole at Ashaiman Lebano Zone 5 in the Greater Accra Region.

READ MORE: Okada rider commits suicide over debts

The deceased, identified as Luwisa Saah, is said to have fell into uncovered manhole when she went to play with her friends.

Father of the deceased, James Saah, said Luwisa’s slippers were found closer to the uncovered manhole during a search for her.

The family later discovered Luwisa’s dead body in the manhole.

The father also disclosed the case has been reported to the Ashaiman Police for further investigations into his daughter’s death.

The deceased was the firstborn of her parents.

READ MORE: 36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV

Her body has been deposited at the mortuary awaiting burial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Okada rider commits suicide over debts Okada rider commits suicide over debts
36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV 36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV
Man commits suicide after stealing Man commits suicide after stealing
Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversary Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversary
9-year-old children involved in prostitution in Central Region, says UCC Lecturer 9-year-old children involved in prostitution in Central Region, says UCC Lecturer
3 police officers arrested for demanding bribe from motorist 3 police officers arrested for demanding bribe from motorist

Recommended Videos

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
3 Guy falls to death in playful actbullet
4 This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will...bullet
5 “Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Ladybullet
6 Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dancebullet
7 Gory accident claims 27 livesbullet
8 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member...bullet
9 Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversarybullet
10 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due...bullet

Related Articles

Okada rider commits suicide over debts
36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV
Man commits suicide after stealing
Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversary
9-year-old children involved in prostitution in Central Region, says UCC Lecturer
3 police officers arrested for demanding bribe from motorist
Gory accident claims 27 lives
10 Instagram slay queens who will make you happy all day
Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation
Guy falls to death in playful act

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
6 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
7 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make...bullet
8 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
9 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
10 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet

Filla

Student who steals female pants reveals they give him orgasm
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
10 Instagram slay queens who will make you happy all day
10 Instagram slay queens who will make you happy all day
Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation
Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation
X
Advertisement