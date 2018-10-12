Pulse.com.gh logo
A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together


A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together

The five family members which include a couple and their three children are never separated, they are always seen moving together.

The story of a family of 5 members allegedly battling mental illness at Ogoja area of Cross River State of Nigeria has got many people calling on philanthropists, the state government, churches and NGOs to come to their aid.

The bizarre story of the poor family came to light after a Corps member of Nigeria’s National Youth Service identified as Progress Oberiko who apparently encountered them resorted to social media to disclose it.

According to Progress Oberiko, the five family members which includes a couple and their three children are never separated, reports say they are always seen moving together.

Surprisingly, Progress added that they speak good English, which means that they probably had a good formal education.

What is however unclear is whether the innocent children are also suffering the mental illness or it is the condition of their parents that makes them look the way they appear.

It is not completely uncommon to see a couple suffering mental illness, but this particular case is a bit unique due to the children involved.

Progress wrote on Facebook:

This happens to be the weirdest situation I’ve seen in my entire life. I have been trying to get this shot for the past five months and whenever I tried, they either walk past too quickly, change direction, or not just close enough.

At other times I may be on a bike and whenever I ask the cyclist to go slow so I can get a shot of them, he’ll be like “Hmmm, Abeg o, I nor fit stop this bike make u snap o, if the madman catch u, your own Don finish!

And that’s how it went.

The first time I saw them here in Ogoja, my heart melted, I was livid. And my mind wandered, searching for the closest guess as to why a whole family, husband, wife, and three beautiful children would be plagued with INSANITY.
WHY!

My heart could not contain the curiosity, then i began to ask questions. Anytime I drove past them in a car or on a bike, I engage the driver or someone in a conversation about them.

I have seen them trekking long distances underthe scorching sun, I’ve also met them in the market making enquiries about where they could get a particular item to buy.

They’re never separated, always found walking together, complete family. But the intriguing part is their communication. Jeez! This “MAD” family speak CORRECT QUEENS ENGLISH. They flow in CLEAN grammar. Na this one dey burst my head 

I’ve heard the man instructing one of his children who was walking sluggishly behind him as they trekked down the road; “Hey Dorcas, will you hurry up, C’mon girl, meet up with the pace”. And I marvelled.

At the market he asked someone for directions and he went; “Hey ma’am, Pls where can I get this and this… ”

As you can see their dreadlocks is twisted, showing that it has lasted for God knows how long. This means that this madness nor be today. E Don tay!

A conversation ensued between him and his wife one day and it turned into an argument, people were listening; you’ll be so shocked when you hear what the content of their argument was.

I’ll Brb!

A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

