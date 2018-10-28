Pulse.com.gh logo
A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued

The story of the family of five in the Nigerian state of Cross River, came to light after a Corps member of Nigeria’s National Youth Service encountered them and resorted to social media to disclose it.

A Family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued

A Nigerian family of five-- a couple and their three children, said to be mentally unstable and often move together, have been rescued.

The story of the family of five in the Nigerian state of Cross River, came to light after a Corps member of Nigeria's National Youth Service encountered them and resorted to social media to disclose it.

The Cross River State government, in partnership with the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, have come to the aid of the 'mad' family.

They were rescued following weeks of an intense search by a team from the Cross River State Government and Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar.

The couple have been identified as  Mr. & Mrs Ben Ogar but are popularly known as the Ogoja mentally deranged couple.

According to his wife, Mr Ben and his wife lost their means of livelihood about the same time six years ago while still resident in Abuja with their two kids, and what followed was a mental disorder leading to the Mr. Ben relocating himself and his wife to his country home in Ogoja where he opted to stay in a shanty rather than his father’s house, news website, yabaleftonline reports.

His family rescued his first set of kids from him when he started showing signs of this disorder, and six years of roaming the streets of Ogoja produced the three kids he was rescued with.

Doctors confirmed Mr Ben to be suffering from a mental disorder, while his wife is only having the ‘folie a deux’ syndrome as a result of her husband’s ideation. The children, two girls and a boy, are in very stable condition and are responding to treatment very well.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, said the erstwhile mentally deranged family are in stable condition and are responding well to treatment. The family will be rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society with continuous medical care and social welfare, she concluded.

Cross River State Commissioner for Women Affairs said the family are also being offered some psycho-Social support in addition to the Medical Care already being provided by the State Government.

READ MORE: Jesus painting survives infernal fire which reduced church to shambles

While her counterpart from the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Social Welfare, Mr Oliver Orok, noted that the State Government had already provided feeding and accommodation to the couple with adequate medical care.

The Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Dr Joseph Bassey, asserted that the State Government are partnering with Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital to ensure the family receive all the medical services they require.

