He ignited the latest controversy when he took to his Facebook page to congratulate actress Mercy Aigbe on her new marriage as well as gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, who is allegedly expecting a child from another woman.

Bodmas went further to admonish women to start learning to accommodate one another to make polygamy smooth and less acrimonious.

“Hate it or love it, a man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable. – Apst Bodmas Prince Kemepadei,” he wrote on Facebook.

Bodmas Kemepadei advocates for polygamy Pulse Ghana

In a separate post, he added: “Women should start learning how to tolerate themselves. Congratulations to Sammie Okposo and Mercy Aigbe.”

