According to Correctng.com, the media practitioner is a known advocate for polygamy.
“A man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable” - Media practitioner
Media aide to Nigeria’s Bayelsa state governor, Bodmas Kemepadei has sparked reactions following his claim that every man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable.
He ignited the latest controversy when he took to his Facebook page to congratulate actress Mercy Aigbe on her new marriage as well as gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, who is allegedly expecting a child from another woman.
Bodmas went further to admonish women to start learning to accommodate one another to make polygamy smooth and less acrimonious.
“Hate it or love it, a man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable. – Apst Bodmas Prince Kemepadei,” he wrote on Facebook.
In a separate post, he added: “Women should start learning how to tolerate themselves. Congratulations to Sammie Okposo and Mercy Aigbe.”
Interestingly, Bodmas’ followers including women only made fun of his post, probably because he is already known to be a proponent of polygamy.
