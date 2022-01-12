“A piece of corn on cob sells for GHS5!” - Gabby Otchere-Darko cries

The lawyer took to his Twitter page to subtly accuse a roasted corn vendor opposite the American Embassy at Cantonments of profiteering.

According to him, the vendor might have factored the location of the shop in the pricing of the roasted corn which makes it expensive.

“It appears the chap who sells roasted corn opposite the American Embassy at Cantonments believes his joint is part of the USA with American prices. A piece of corn on cob sells for GHS5!” Otchere-Darko wrote on Twitter on Monday, January 10.

If no other than the man considered by many as the de facto prime minister of the current NPP administration finds it outrageous to sell roasted corn for GHC5, it only confirms that the ordinary Ghanaians daily cry over unbearable hardship in the country is genuine.

His post has sparked reactions on social media with some people saying it is good he has woken up to the reality of what the ordinary Ghanaians have been going through.