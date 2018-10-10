The 81-year-old Supreme Pontiff is reported to have decried what he referred to as “depreciation of human life” being caused by wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.
The 81-year-old Supreme Pontiff is reported to have made the statement while addressing worshippers during his weekly audience on Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican.
The Pope is quoted as saying: “Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone… getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem.”
He also decried what he referred to as “depreciation of human life” being caused by wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.
“How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?” the pope questioned.