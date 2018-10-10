Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Abortion means “hiring a contract killer to eliminate someone” – Pope


Abortion Terminating a pregnancy is equal to “hiring a contract killer to eliminate someone” – Pope

The 81-year-old Supreme Pontiff is reported to have decried what he referred to as “depreciation of human life” being caused by wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abortion means “hiring a killer to eliminate someone” - Pope play

Pope Francis has equated termination of pregnancy to “hiring a contract killer to eliminate someone”, describing the act as barbaric one contributing to depreciation of human life.

The 81-year-old Supreme Pontiff is reported to have made the statement while addressing worshippers during his weekly audience on Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

The Pope is quoted as saying: “Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone… getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem.”

He also decried what he referred to as “depreciation of human life” being caused by wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.

Abortion means “hiring a killer to eliminate someone” - Pope play

 

READ ALSO: Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one

“How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?” the pope questioned.

The Argentine seems to be consistent in his advocacy against termination of pregnancy. He is on record to have vehemently opposed a bill which sought to legalise abortion in his country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abomination! Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one Abomination! Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one
Video: See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another man in public Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another man in public
Gross: Girl removes her panties at the club and uses it to tie her hair Gross Girl removes her panties at the club and uses it to tie her hair
Averted Tragedy: Epileptic Taxi driver suffers seizure while driving at top speed Averted Tragedy Epileptic Taxi driver suffers seizure while driving at top speed
True Love: Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism True Love Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism
Disgusting: This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe Disgusting This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe

Recommended Videos

Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers Risky! Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers
Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2 consecutive days



Top Articles

1 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich...bullet
4 Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED...bullet
5 Video Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengersbullet
6 Issues Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married womenbullet
7 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
8 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
9 Bizzare Mortuary attendants steal the eyes of a dead...bullet
10 Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when...bullet

Related Articles

Abomination! Herbalist has sex with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one
Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another man in public
Gross Girl removes her panties at the club and uses it to tie her hair
Averted Tragedy Epileptic Taxi driver suffers seizure while driving at top speed
True Love Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfism
Disgusting This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe
Limitless Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist
Amazing! A whole village where members walk on all fours
Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans clients’ homes
Video Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
3 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
4 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
5 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
6 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to...bullet
9 Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K...bullet
10 Video Food service worker caught spitting in...bullet

Filla

Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist
Limitless Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist
A village where members walk on all fours
Amazing! A whole village where members walk on all fours
“she is a living corpse” - Priest rejects lady as sacrifice
Mystery! Fetish priest rejects lady brought for sacrifice, says “she is a living corpse”
Cleaning iron 5 easy ways to remove stains from your iron box
X
Advertisement