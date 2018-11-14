Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her

news

An adulterous Indian woman who has reportedly been cheating on her husband with a lover, had the unmitigated effrontery to cut off the lover’s penis, accusing him of cheating on her with other women.

The woman identified as 24-year-old Kamla Patra is reported to have lured her lover turned victim, Rajendra Nayak into her home before severing his manhood, with the help of her friend.

The victim is reported as saying Patra invited him to her home to give him 10,000 INR (£107) for a bike she wanted to buy. However, as apparently planned by Patra and her unnamed friend, they assaulted him.

The incident reportedly occurred in Keonjhar, India where horrified neighbours called the emergency services to attend to Nayak.

Speaking from the hospital bed, the victim admitted to having an affair with the married Patra. He said she recently became jealous having realised that he had been talking to other women on phone.

He is quoted as saying: “They were also trying to kill me because they throttled me too. Somehow, I dragged myself away from the house and was seen by neighbours who immediately called the emergency services.”

It has not been established yet whether the severed penis has been restored and what impact the incident is likely to have on Nayak’s sexual life in future.