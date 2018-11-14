Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her

The woman identified as 24-year-old Kamla Patra is reported to have lured her lover turned victim, Rajendra Nayak into her home before severing his manhood, with the help of her friend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her play

Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her

An adulterous Indian woman who has reportedly been cheating on her husband with a lover, had the unmitigated effrontery to cut off the lover’s penis, accusing him of cheating on her with other women.

The woman identified as 24-year-old Kamla Patra is reported to have lured her lover turned victim, Rajendra Nayak into her home before severing his manhood, with the help of her friend.

The victim is reported as saying Patra invited him to her home to give him 10,000 INR (£107) for a bike she wanted to buy. However, as apparently planned by Patra and her unnamed friend, they assaulted him.

The incident reportedly occurred in Keonjhar, India where horrified neighbours called the emergency services to attend to Nayak.

Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her play

 

Speaking from the hospital bed, the victim admitted to having an affair with the married Patra. He said she recently became jealous having realised that he had been talking to other women on phone.

READ ALSO: Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank

He is quoted as saying: “They were also trying to kill me because they throttled me too. Somehow, I dragged myself away from the house and was seen by neighbours who immediately called the emergency services.”

It has not been established yet whether the severed penis has been restored and what impact the incident is likely to have on Nayak’s sexual life in future.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video) King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée

Recommended Videos

Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime
Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime
‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out ‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out



Related Articles

Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée
70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years
95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was just taking a nap
‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out (Video)
Raped woman to be jailed 20 years for attempting to abort baby of stepfather
Angry husband fills wife's car with concrete

Filla

70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years
70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years
95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was just taking a nap
Police rescue 35-year-old who was just about to be circumcised
Police rescue 35-year-old who was just about to be circumcised
‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out
‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out (Video)
X
Advertisement