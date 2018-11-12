news

Air hostess, Patrisha Organo came to the mother's rescue on board a flight in the Philippines and the whole world is talking about it.

The 24 years old air hostess stepped in to breastfeed a crying baby after the child's mother ran out of milk on a flight. She approached the mother and found she had run out of formula milk, before taking it upon herself to feed the child.

Patrisha Organo ,a mother of a nine-month-old baby she went to lend a hand to the mother.

‘I heard an infant’s cry, a cry that will make you want to do anything to help,’ Patrisha wrote in a post on Facebook.

‘I approached the mother and asked if everything’s okay, I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child. Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk. Passengers started looking and staring at the tiny, fragile crying infant.’

She continued to describe what happened when she decided to lend a helping hand.

‘I felt a pinch in my heart. There’s no formula milk onboard. I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s my own milk. And so I offered.’

Patrisha and another cabin crew member then escorted the upset mother and her hungry baby to the galley for some privacy, where Patrisha went on to breastfeed the baby.



