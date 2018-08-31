news

A hopeless pastor weeping contagiously and calling for help from America and United Nations to save their lives following deadly attack on the community they live in has gone viral online.

The heartbreaking cry of the unnamed Nigerian man of God hit the internet after a video of it was posted on Facebook by the country’s Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The pastor’s cry follows an attack by unknown gunmen on Abonong and Zayit communities in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau on Wednesday, August 29, leading to the death of eight persons including a pastor, his wife and three children.

The deadly attack believed to have been perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen also saw 95 houses burnt, leaving indigenes of the affected communities distressed and traumatised.

READ MORE: Police arrest gay man for scattering partner’s anus

Certain parts of the most populous African country have suffered several such attacks attributed to conflicts between the nationals and Fulani herdsmen.

Having lost hope in the oil rich country’s security system and the government to save them from incessant loss of lives, the man of God is heard in the video calling for external help, saying they have only God, and there is nobody to save them.

Watch the video: