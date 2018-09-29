Pulse.com.gh logo
Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate Menzgold


Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold

It seems Anas Aremeyaw Anas has set his sights on embattled gold trading firm, Menzgold.

play

The award-winning journalist tweeted, “Including Menzgold.”

Many believe the activities of Menzgold is not genuine and that might be the reason behind the controversial journalist's tweet.

It would be recalled that SEC ordered Menzgold Ghana Limited to stop trading in gold collectibles in a letter dated September 7, 2018.

The Commission revealed that the aspect of Menzgold’s business, which involves the purchase or deposit of gold collectibles from the public and contracts issued with guaranteed returns with clients, is a capital markets activity (issuance of gold-backed depository notes to the public) under Act 929 without a valid licence issued by SEC contrary to Section 109 of Act 929 with consequences under section 206 (1) of the same act.”

