According to reports, the rector of Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state allegedly used lecturers’ monies to invest in Bitcoin, but owing to the ban on cryptocurrency transactions, all their cash disappeared subsequently.

Correctng.com reported that after the central bank’s ban on cryptocurrency transactions, the rector identified as Mr. Oladebeye was alleged to have informed the lecturers of the fate of their monies and this caused uproar as he could not refund it back to them.

The news got the lecturers infuriated and then proceeded to lock the school gate to prevent anyone from going out or coming into the institution.

Some students of the polytechnic have taken to social media platforms to talk about the issue.

Angry lecturers lock up polytechnic gate as Rector allegedly invested their monies in Bitcoin

In other news, a 40-year-old man has beaten his wife to death after she revealed to him that she had taken birth control pills without his prior consent.

The Ugandan man has reportedly been arrested by police in Amuru District in Northern of the country.

The suspect identified as Robinson Ojok has been alleged to have beaten and injured his wife, Beatrice Amito, on Saturday evening.

He had returned home from a nearby town centre when his now-deceased wife disclosed to him that she had taken the said family planning pills.

The discovery got Ojok so infuriated that he pounced on the mother of seven and beat her to a pulp.

Unfortunately, sied on the way to Lacor Health III in Pabbo Town Council where she was being taken for medication.

The Local Council One Chairperson for Olinga Village, Charles Openy said: “Upon her death, the locals immediately arrested Ojok and handed him over to Police at Pabbo Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.”

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema who is reported to have confirmed the incident said investigations are underway to ascertain all the facts about Beatrice Amito’s death.