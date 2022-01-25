A video circulating online shows the bulldozer with a log grabber affixed to it carrying the heavy log horizontally in front. The log is seen dangling in the air causing panic among residents and road users.
Angry reactions as bulldozer transporting heavy log puts fear in Ejisu residents (video)
Ghanaians have reacted angrily to a video of a bulldozer transporting a heavy log on the busy streets of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region while struggling to meander its way in-between other vehicles.
The video shared on Facebook by presidential staffer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has got many people condemning the practice as it poses danger to road users and bystanders.
Inscriptions layered on the video shows that the incident occurred on Monday, January 24.
Some residents are heard in the video screaming out of fear, with some of them asking if the driver of the bulldozer was mentally correct because of how he appeared to be driving recklessly.
As the heavy log dangles in the air, other vehicles could be seen hurrying to pass by it quickly to avoid any accident.
It is unclear where the log was being conveyed from and to where and for what purpose.
What is also baffling is the fact that a police officer is captured in the video at the time and place where the scary incident took place, but he didn’t make any attempt to question the driver of the bulldozer or ensure the safety of the civilians.
