Angry reactions as bulldozer transporting heavy log puts fear in Ejisu residents (video)

The video shared on Facebook by presidential staffer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has got many people condemning the practice as it poses danger to road users and bystanders.

Inscriptions layered on the video shows that the incident occurred on Monday, January 24.

Some residents are heard in the video screaming out of fear, with some of them asking if the driver of the bulldozer was mentally correct because of how he appeared to be driving recklessly.

As the heavy log dangles in the air, other vehicles could be seen hurrying to pass by it quickly to avoid any accident.

It is unclear where the log was being conveyed from and to where and for what purpose.