RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Angry reactions as bulldozer transporting heavy log puts fear in Ejisu residents (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Ghanaians have reacted angrily to a video of a bulldozer transporting a heavy log on the busy streets of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region while struggling to meander its way in-between other vehicles.

Buldozer carrying heavy log
Buldozer carrying heavy log

A video circulating online shows the bulldozer with a log grabber affixed to it carrying the heavy log horizontally in front. The log is seen dangling in the air causing panic among residents and road users.

Recommended articles

The video shared on Facebook by presidential staffer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has got many people condemning the practice as it poses danger to road users and bystanders.

Inscriptions layered on the video shows that the incident occurred on Monday, January 24.

Some residents are heard in the video screaming out of fear, with some of them asking if the driver of the bulldozer was mentally correct because of how he appeared to be driving recklessly.

READ ALSO: Marry women who’re about 15% beautiful to avoid fight with other men – Pastor's advice (video)

As the heavy log dangles in the air, other vehicles could be seen hurrying to pass by it quickly to avoid any accident.

It is unclear where the log was being conveyed from and to where and for what purpose.

What is also baffling is the fact that a police officer is captured in the video at the time and place where the scary incident took place, but he didn’t make any attempt to question the driver of the bulldozer or ensure the safety of the civilians.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

15-year-old boy butchered by suspected Fulani herdsmen despite his plea for mercy

File photo

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate

Bald man's head cut off by ritual killers who believe it contains gold

Bald man