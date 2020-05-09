Janet Ekpe, 33, from Nasarawa state, allegedly took the life of her husband, Sunday Ekpe, after she discovered he was allegedly having an affair with her best friend, Hellen.

Janet and Sunday had two children and seemed to be living a happy life until she noticed that Sunday's sexual desire for her started to decline after they welcomed their second child, Nigerian news outlet The Nation reports.

According to Janet, her late husband was a sex addict when they got married and this made her become one. She said she became worried after she noticed that his desire for her sexually had declined, and at some point, he withdrew completely, The Nation reports.

After much investigation, she discovered that her late husband was meeting his sexual needs through her best friend, Hellen, who is a widow. Janet said she had previously boasted to her friends about her husband's prowess in bed and that some of them had even asked her to ''borrow'' him to them so that he can also meet their sexual needs.

She said she grew tired of her husband giving excuses severally as to why he was no longer able to have sex with her. She said at some point her late husband told her to fantasize about the times they had sex in order to satisfy her sexual urge.

Janet said she got angry one day and decided to kill him for causing her so much emotional pain and denying her what was duly hers - his body. She poisoned her husband and watched him die slowly and painfully within an hour. She also ensured that she chopped off his manhood.

In her confessional statement in possession of The Nation, Janet said: “We were married for eight years with two children. It was three years ago I discovered that my husband had fallen in love with my best friend, a widow, and had been dating her. Since then, he stopped sleeping with me; he began to starve me sexually while satisfying my best friend.

When we got married eight years ago, sex seemed to be the only thing on my husband’s mind. He was always in the mood. We would make love three or four times before morning, and when he woke up, he would be ready to continue. There were days he skipped work and we would spend the whole day making love.

We had sex in the bathroom, in the kitchen, and anywhere it caught our fancy in the house. I became used to constant sex through him and also became the envy of my close friends, including my best friend who he later fell in love with.

Whenever we shared stories of our exploits in bed, my friends felt I had the best man and jokingly begged me to allow them to have my husband just for a day because their husbands could not satisfy them in bed. But shortly after we had our two kids, I began to notice his disinterest in sex with me and his performance level began to drop.

While we were having sex on a regular basis before, it came down to two times in a week and later became so bad that we could stay for three or four months without making love. Initially, I was not bothered because I felt that he would come around it after the babies were weaned. But I was wrong. He began to starve me of sex for months on end. It got to the point that I would be begging him to sleep with me but he would rebuff my requests.

At times, he would tell me I should relive the moments we had sex every day and wallow in that fantasy. When I pestered him further, he told me he was no more interested in sex as he had had enough to last him a lifetime. He even told me that sex is not food and that if I felt so sex-starved, I should get a man to satisfy me.

I reported the matter to our church and the pastor summoned him, but he could not convince our pastor. I reported the matter to his parents in the village and some of his relations around, but he ignored their invitation. Within this period, my husband started keeping late night, which was very unusual of him.

Unknown to me, my best friend, Hellen, who is a widow, started keeping distance with me, while some of my friends started hinting that she and my husband were dating. I watched the way they acted and how happy he always seemed in her presence. I monitored them closely and caught them five times in a drinking joint in new Nyanyan. When I confronted him about it, he said I was being silly; so I decided to believe the whole story. The worst was the day I saw a text message from Helen in my husband’s phone, thanking him for giving her the best sexual satisfaction ever in her life the previous day. I was devastated. I felt sick and angry. I was hurt that my own husband could do this to me. I went back to our pastor but my husband turned down the pastor’s invitation and even stopped attending church.

At this point, he stopped coming back home most times and resorted to sleeping in hotels with Hellen. I felt like a single mum and it upset me. I confronted Helen and told her she was hurting me and that their relationship was getting stronger while they were not taking my feelings into consideration. I could not stand the thought of them being so close.

I used to love and trust my husband but he turned me into something I never knew I could become: a murderer. I killed him. I poisoned him and watched him die in our bedroom, painfully. I mixed a deadly, colourless, tasteless, and odourless substance in his meal and drinking water which destroyed his intestines immediately. He cried and struggled uncontrollably after taking the meal. He gave up after an hour and I used a sharp blade and knife to chop off his penis, place it on his chest as evidence of what killed him.

If your penis is the one that is giving you the audacity to have feelings for my best friend and refusing to listen to the advice of your parents and even your pastor, it is better to cut it off. Mr Sunday (Ekpe), a cheating, filthy, lying bastard, ought to die for me to live. I deserve to live because I am human and have blood flowing in my veins. These foolish men, you give them everything, yet they choose to fool around and play with your intelligence. I had monitored him closely and tolerated him for long and his end has come.”

An uncle of the deceased, Adakole Onoja, who was also interviewed, said he called the late Sunday several times, warning him not to sexually starve his wife.

“When his wife reported the matter to me, I invited him to my house and told him the implications of his actions. You cannot completely starve your young wife of sex and resort to dating her best friend. Many people, including his parents in the village, his pastor, and his close friends, interfered in the issue but he turned a deaf ear to them.

Maybe that was how he was destined to end his life. His wife’s action may not be right, but she is a human being too.” Onoja said.