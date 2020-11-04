Angry youth burn down pastors' buildings because 7 men can't find their penises

Some angry youths in the Daudu community, Guma Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Benue State went berserk and burnt down all properties of one prophet Joshua Uhembe and his assistant, Noah Saka they could come across.

The action came on the backdrop of the two’s their alleged involvement in the disappearance of manhood in the village, which they have reportedly confessed to.

The youth had earlier taken to the streets to protest over the rampant mysterious occurrences, as not less than seven men in the community could not find their penises.

A member of the community, Ayibe Sulega Festus shared photos of the burnt buildings of the two men of God with the caption: “You can use your penis and your wife’s vagina and your children’s everything for money, we don’t have a problem about that but using others penis and their children is our cause of anger. But if you are a motivational speaker please come to Daudu and talk, don’t stay far.”

Nigerian news portal Yabaleftonline.ng reported James Nelson Akpe, the media assistant of the community as having confirmed the incident.

“Daudu is one of the major markets in Guma local government of Benue State, it’s no longer news that for the past weeks' cases of manhood snatching was on the increase.

“Today, the district head of Mbawa council ward chief Oliver Chado alongside the deputy chairman of Guma on behalf of council chairman Hon. John Mark convoked a stakeholder/traditional council meeting in DAUDU to proffer lasting solutions to the ugly menace,”. James Nelson Akpe told Yabaleftonline.ng.

“After a careful examination and investigation by elderly people as explained by victims of the incidence, it was founded thus:

Mr. Noah Terhemba Saka (rtd) aka Adedem U Nyiev and Prophet Joshua Uhembe also known as pastor Ahembe Ikpe of divine shadow church DAUDU (one of the leading ministries recently established in DAUDU town). Are responsible for the act”

“Ruling, HRH Begha U Guma and Ter Guma directed for their arrest and they were taken to police headquarters makurdi pending the governor’s response."