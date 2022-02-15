Apiatse explosion victims lament lack of space for couples to have sex

One Florence Fosuah, a 40-year-old trader and a mother of four reportedly complained of not having sex since her arrival at the Camp.

“Sex is part of marriage so we cannot deny our partners and they cannot deny us either. We plead with the authorities to make available reserve tents to allow couples to have intimacy when the need be.

“We know some people are reported to be doing it in the bushes, particularly at night, but our customs and traditions frown on such social misdeeds with dire consequences,” she told the news agency.

Florence Fosuah is not alone; another resident, Mable Agily, a 24-year-old mother of two from Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region shared similar sentiments.

“My husband sleeps metres away from me, preventing me from visiting him in his all-male room in the night as he cannot visit me either.

“That leaves me with my eight-month baby to keep me company as he coughs profusely from the effects of the explosion, particularly at night,” Mable Agily lamented as quoted by the GNA.

Aside from the lack of intimacy, there are also issues of theft in the camp.

Grace Quansah, a mother of two said she has lost some of her belongings, including cooking utensils.

She also spoke about the difficulty in observing personal hygiene and overcrowding in the rooms.

According to her, a room that should take six people on average took more than 20.

A member of the Appiatse Relief Committee, Kwesi Ofori acknowledged the plights of the people and appealed for public support to alleviate them.

“We have lots of food, but the tents are not enough,’’ he said.

Thankfully, the Bogoso Zonal Director in charge of Stores, National Disaster Management Organisation, James Amfo assured that the issues raised by the explosion victims would be addressed.

“Government is determined to protect all the displaced persons,” he said.

The residents of Apiatse unexpectedly became homeless on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a truck carrying explosives from Maxam Ghana Limited, a company licensed to transport explosives, detonated and destroyed the entire community.