Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from salaries of workers

The Catholic Archbishop wants government to deduct tithes from the salaries of workers even before they receive their monthly pay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga play

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga

A Catholic Archbishop in Uganda has called on the government to deduct tithes from the salaries of workers before they receive their monthly pay.

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga wants 10% deducted from the salaries of all workers and used to support the church.

READ ALSO:  A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued

Addressing a mass at the Saint Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga in Kampala, he noted that many Christians are reluctant to pay their tithes.

According to him, such attitudes deny the church what is due and also affects its projects.

The man of God explained that tithes are supposed to be a tenth of a person’s salary and the only way to do that would be to deduct it directly from the monthly salaries of workers.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,”  Archbishop Lwanga is quoted as saying.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?”

READ ALSO:  Pastor pays wife dowry after 46 years of marriage

He added that he wants Uganda to emulate Germany, where Catholics, Protestants or Jews have a church tax (Kirchensteuer) of 8-9 percent deducted from their annual income. 

“I was told Germans make agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,”  the Catholic Archbishop stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money
Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex trafficking Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex trafficking
JHS pupil stabs classmate to death as teasing backfires JHS pupil stabs classmate to death as teasing backfires
A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescued
Pastor pays wife dowry after 46 years of marriage Pastor pays wife dowry after 46 years of marriage
5-year-old twin die in fire after mum left them to visit lover 5-year-old twin die in fire after mum left them to visit lover

Recommended Videos

Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back
Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church
Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church



Top Articles

1 Five Nigerian women busted in Tarkwah for sex traffickingbullet
2 Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her moneybullet
3 A family of 5 'mad' members who always move together rescuedbullet
4 5-year-old twin die in fire after mum left them to visit loverbullet
5 Jesus painting survives infernal fire which reduced church to...bullet
6 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to...bullet
7 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
8 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back after prophecybullet
9 CCTV catches housemaid having sex and maltreating babybullet
10 Maternity photos of 3 sisters expected to give birth...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
5 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
6 Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his churchbullet
7 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian...bullet
8 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
9 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
10 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet

Filla

Girl,18, arrested for faking own kidnap to defraud her father
Street named after deceased rape victim
Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help
Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help
Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju
Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju
X
Advertisement