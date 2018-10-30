Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from salaries of workers

news

A Catholic Archbishop in Uganda has called on the government to deduct tithes from the salaries of workers before they receive their monthly pay.

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga wants 10% deducted from the salaries of all workers and used to support the church.

Addressing a mass at the Saint Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga in Kampala, he noted that many Christians are reluctant to pay their tithes.

According to him, such attitudes deny the church what is due and also affects its projects.

The man of God explained that tithes are supposed to be a tenth of a person’s salary and the only way to do that would be to deduct it directly from the monthly salaries of workers.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,” Archbishop Lwanga is quoted as saying.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?”

He added that he wants Uganda to emulate Germany, where Catholics, Protestants or Jews have a church tax (Kirchensteuer) of 8-9 percent deducted from their annual income.

“I was told Germans make agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,” the Catholic Archbishop stated.