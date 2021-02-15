According to Lindaikejisblog.com, police operatives attached to the Surulere Division of Nigeria’s Lagos state police command have arrested the man identified as Peter Arinola, at the Empire Area in Surulere.

Reports say even before the suspect could patronize the services of the prostitute, he used an English Pistol to threaten her during negotiation while harassing her for sex.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi told newsmen that the suspect intended to use the pistol to intimidate the lady to agree to his terms and the amount he wanted to pay.

However, the lady insisted on a certain amount of money, at which point the suspect brought out the pistol and wanted to force the lady to have sex with him.

READ ALSO: Relief for Zimbabwe as it receives its first batch of Covid-19 vaccine

Sensing danger, the sex worker raised alarm and Peter was overpowered and arrested by the people around the brothel.

''The police swung into action and further investigation revealed that the suspect used to assist an armed robber (name withheld) to keep the pistol for operations. The police later recovered 5 rounds of ammunition in the room of the lady during their investigation.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the owner of the pistol and suspected armed robber, who is at large, be apprehended by all means and brought to book.''Adejobi said