Armed robbers take “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups

Andreas Kamasah

A university student has described his encounter with armed robbers as “the wildest thing” after they took the groundnut he was eating and then advised him to stay away from bad groups.

From the narration of the victim who happens to be a student of the University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s Rivers state where the incident took place, he was not harmed by the bandits.

According to him, he had no valuable thing on him at the time of the robbery, so the criminals took the groundnut he was eating and left him in peace.

A report by Correctng.com said the man with Twitter username @Unofficial_DM shared his story in response to another tweep’s question about wild experiences in Port Harcourt.

The Twitter user whose question led to the revelation asked: “What’s the wildest thing your eyes have ever seen in Port-Harcourt?”

Then, @Unofficial_DM replied: “I got robbed at gunpoint inside Uniport, I had nothing on me so they took the groundnut I was eating and advised me not to join a bad gang in school.”

Meanwhile, in other news, a Techiman Circuit court has sentenced an 18-year-old tricycle operator to 30 years imprisonment.

The convict, Inusah Nurudeen pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and Armed Robbery.

According to a JoyNews report, the presiding judge, justice Alexander Graham sentenced the teenager to the three-decade prison term on four different counts; unlawful entry, robbery among others, contrary to section 149 of the criminal offences act, 1960, act 29.

Prosecution Officer Chief inspector Setorglo explains the facts of the case in the video below:

twitter.com
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

