According to him, he had no valuable thing on him at the time of the robbery, so the criminals took the groundnut he was eating and left him in peace.

A report by Correctng.com said the man with Twitter username @Unofficial_DM shared his story in response to another tweep’s question about wild experiences in Port Harcourt.

The Twitter user whose question led to the revelation asked: “What’s the wildest thing your eyes have ever seen in Port-Harcourt?”

Then, @Unofficial_DM replied: “I got robbed at gunpoint inside Uniport, I had nothing on me so they took the groundnut I was eating and advised me not to join a bad gang in school.”

Armed robbers take “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, in other news, a Techiman Circuit court has sentenced an 18-year-old tricycle operator to 30 years imprisonment.

The convict, Inusah Nurudeen pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and Armed Robbery.

According to a JoyNews report, the presiding judge, justice Alexander Graham sentenced the teenager to the three-decade prison term on four different counts; unlawful entry, robbery among others, contrary to section 149 of the criminal offences act, 1960, act 29.