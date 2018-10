news

Reports say workers at a bank in China got the fright of their lives and ran helter-skelter when a giant python suddenly dropped from the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting.

In a viral video circulating online, the bank staff are seen fleeing to different directions as the python itself slithers around out of fright.

READ ALSO: ‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client

It is unclear how the snake found its way into the ceiling and why the choice of no other time to fall than the moment staff of the bank were holding their morning meeting to set agenda for the day.

Watch the video below: