Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize


Hilarious Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize

Somadina Nwabuwa was given the said award by an online news platform, massmediang to celebrate his achievement and also encourage others to emulate him.

Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize play

A student of the Department of Mass Communication, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Nigeria was awarded a tuber of yam and a chicken in addition to an undisclosed amount of money for emerging as the best graduating student of the school.

Reports say Somadina Nwabuwa was given the said award by an online news platform, massmediang to celebrate his achievement and also encourage others to emulate him.

Massmediang is said to be a news platform, an organisation known for celebrating excellence in communication education, using agricultural products.

It is therefore not surprising that of all things they chose a tuber of yam and a chicken as part of the prize.

The award ceremony was reportedly held at the Francis Oladele stand, at the Igbariam campus of the institution on Saturday, September 8.

