Residents of Bibiani-Old Town where the incident happened noted that the machine was loaded with an amount of ¢200, all coins, which was believed to be his main target.
Bibiani residents give 'thief' bushy acres of land to clear to avoid being lynched
A 24-year-old notorious thief identified as Yaw Okyere, alias Pazito, has been nabbed when he attempted to steal a jackpot gaming machine.
Okyere was, hence, asked to weed some acres of bush-farm land to serve as a deterrent to others.
The assemblyman for the area, Zakari Mubarik, who rescued the suspect, told Adom News that his reign seeks to eradicate the mindset of instant justice.
He added that a large acre was apportioned to the alleged thief to weed as punishment for his attempt to steal.
After weeding in the scorching sun for hours, Pazito was made to rest, and he was served a bowl of the meal before his release.
Mr Mubarik, explaining the intent of such a decision, said most crimes are caused by poverty or lack of jobs.
Rather than treat the suspects harshly, he said he has put it before some executives to implement the communal labour agenda for suspected criminals.
