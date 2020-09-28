Nmachi Ihegboro was reportedly born to a black couple who are originally from Nigeria in Britain in 2010 with no known white ancestry.

The Sun reported that Doctors at Queen Mary hospital in Sidcup said that Nmachi is not an albino, though subsequent reports said they did not rule that out.

It further reported that Ben and Angela Ihegboro had had two Black children before Nmachi which made her birth confusing.

“Of course, she is mine. My wife is true to me. Even if she hadn’t been, the baby wouldn’t have looked like that!” Ben said.

Doctors were baffled as the couple did not have mixed-race ancestry, so reports say three theories were offered: Nnamchi is the result of a gene mutation unique to her, and if that is the case, she would pass the gene on to her children if she has any in the future, and they would also likely be white. The second is that she is the product of dormant white genes that entered both of her parents’ families long ago, and they never surfaced until now. And then the third — albinism.

Professor Ian Jackson of the Human Genetics Unit at the Medical Research Council told the BBC that it could be as a result of both Ben and Angela carrying a copy of the albino gene that is only coming to light now.

“This is perhaps one of the most common recessive disorders in Nigeria, and we have to remember that it comes in different forms. In Type 2 we would see creamy skin and yellow hair or light brown, which in some cases would darken with age,” Professor Ian Jackson explained to the BBC.

Experts are reported to believe that Nnamchi’s skin could darken over time but her father Ben is confident that his daughter is naturally a white child and nothing else.

“She doesn’t look like an albino child anyway. Not like the ones I have seen back in Nigeria or in books. She just looks like a healthy white baby.

“My mum is a black Nigerian although she has a bit fairer skin than mine. But we don’t know of any white ancestry.

“We wondered if it was a genetic twist. But even then, what is with the long curly blonde hair?” Ben asked in an interview with The Sun.

Watch the couple and their white baby girl in the video below: