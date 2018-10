Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Guide dogs are special dogs trained to give assistance to people with disabilities especially blind men. This man, however, chose to go for a fully grown lioness in place of a dog.

The video captioned #NoFear is exactly that. The man shows absolutely no fear using the tail of the lioness as his leash.

Would you rather go for a pet tiger instead of a dog?

