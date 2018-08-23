Pulse.com.gh logo
Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him


Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him

A policeman is recovering at a hospital but will soon be investigated for allegedly raping a teenage boy.

A policeman who tried to rape a 14-year-old boy has lost his penis.

The police in Katsina State are embarrassed over the conduct of one its men who reportedly had his private part cut off by a little boy he tried to rape.

Before the incident on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, the policeman who was not named has had encounter with others.

Vanguard News confirmed this in a report.

A policeman had his third leg removed when he tried to rape a little boy. The latter reported cut the organ off during the act.

A police spokesperson Gambo Isah expressed disappointment over the alleged rape but promised a thorough investigation as soon as the officer has fully recovered.

Punishment awaits the policeman if he is found guilty.

"We received the news with dismay. We are not expecting our men to be involved in this kind of act.

"He is in the General Hospital at Faskari and has been referred to the General Hospital, Katsina, but is still in Faskari.

"The Command is investigating the matter. Immediately he recovers, we will investigate the matter and get all the witnesses.

"If found wanting, he will face necessary disciplinary action and charged to court," Isah told Vanguard.

SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her pregnant

It is a difficult task for a secondary school pupil Sa’adatu who cannot fish out any of five teachers who got her pregnant.

The instructors of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic located in Kebbi State have been dismissed as a result.

According to Punch News, the scandal has gathered a lot of attention from locals.

A pupil reads to his classmates.

A committee which submitted its report to the school management on Monday recommended the dismissals.

“The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim has also been expelled from the school.

“Each of the teachers confessed that they had sexual relationship with the victim separately.

“The concerned teachers were sacked, while a male pupil, who was discovered to be her boyfriend, was also expelled,” says a private source who spoke to Punch.

Mallam Oumar Woulandakoye, the vice-principal at the school confirmed to Punch that the teachers were made to appear before a school management board before they were dismissed.

Tired mother leaves sad note with baby she abandoned in a bush
Heartbreaking!!! Frustrated mother leaves sad note with adorable baby she abandoned in a bush
Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse
Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital
Could this be a mere creativity or spiritual powers at play?
Video Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity?
Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Video Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden