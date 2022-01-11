It is reported that the patrol car with the police number plate on it was among others parked at an undisclosed police station when the young thief removed the battery from it.
Brave Ghanaian thief arrested after stealing police patrol car battery (video)
A young car battery thief who took his criminal activity to the patrol car of the Ghana Police Service has been arrested.
He was reportedly caught red-handed and a video circulating online shows him carrying the car battery on his head while being filmed.
Some voices in the background of the clip believed to be police officers are heard interrogating the suspect on why he would take the risk of extending his thievery to no other than a police car.
The video has got social media users reacting with most people expressing surprise at the kind of bravado that emboldened the young suspected thief to attempt stealing a police patrol car battery.
