Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Some social media users speculated that she was uncomfortable because the groom appeared shorter than her.

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Couple whose wedding photos went viral some few days ago showing the bride in a sad mood instead of being happy on the big day, has put critics to shame as they have posted new photos which show them kissing passionately during their honeymoon.

A Facebook user posted the photos online showing the bride in a mood which could best be described as mournful.

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

 

Apparently, to show their critics that all is well, the couple have been seen in new photos kissing each other passionately during their honeymoon.

See more photos below:

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics
 

