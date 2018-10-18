Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Couple whose wedding photos went viral some few days ago showing the bride in a sad mood instead of being happy on the big day, has put critics to shame as they have posted new photos which show them kissing passionately during their honeymoon.

A Facebook user posted the photos online showing the bride in a mood which could best be described as mournful.

Some social media users speculated that she was uncomfortable because the groom appeared shorter than her.

READ ALSO: Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife

Apparently, to show their critics that all is well, the couple have been seen in new photos kissing each other passionately during their honeymoon.

See more photos below: