Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop wedding party


Video Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop wedding party

The incident is said to have happened in Zimbabwe where a couple identified only as Emmerson and Yvonne tied the knot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop wedding party play

A wedding party was brought to a temporary halt after a man present at the party believed to be the pastor who could not withstand the seductive twerking by one of the bridesmaids, interrupted the music and rebuked everybody at the venue.

The incident is said to have happened in Zimbabwe where a couple identified only as Emmerson and Yvonne tied the knot.

When it got to the time for entertainment, one batch of dancers had finished entertaining the guest, but one of the bridesmaids among the next batch took the whole thing to a different level, as she twerked and shook her buttocks with no regards for the elders and the men of God present.

The man then got up and instructed the Disc Jockey to halt the music.

READ MORE: “I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady

Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop wedding party play

 

He then grabbed the microphone and said: “Right, DJ excuse, listen to what is being said from the mic, we are celebrating here but we want to notify each other that what is important is to celebrate.

“These people (bridal train) will dance and return to their parents’ homes but the wedding was organised by Emmerson and Yvonne who at the end of the day we want blessed.”

The unhappy pastor did not leave out parents and elders at the venue. He said: “The dances that are happening here, parents and elders, you are all watching and when they finish twerking they want to be intimate, they are not brides.

Don’t entertain these things, saying it is today’s generation, you are promoting immorality in church, we may rejoice but when they leave they want to be intimate, this is nonsense. At the end of the day, you are going to have pregnancies that’s why we implore elders to monitor rehearsals to see if moral behaviour is taking place.”

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revelation! “I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady Revelation! “I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady
Photos: Lady jumps out of ritual killers’ car, sustains severe injuries Photos Lady jumps out of ritual killers’ car, sustains severe injuries
Heartbreaking: “We've nobody, send your men to save us, America and UN” – Pastor weeps Heartbreaking “We've nobody, send your men to save us, America and UN” – Pastor weeps
Assault! Police arrest gay man for 'scattering' partner’s anus Assault! Police arrest gay man for 'scattering' partner’s anus
Jecinta Adhiambo: Kenyan woman who had sex with fish in trouble for having sex in front of her 5-year-old child Jecinta Adhiambo Kenyan woman who had sex with fish in trouble for having sex in front of her 5-year-old child
Dramatic pastor: Pastor bathes himself with muddy water to potray the 'power' of God (Video) Dramatic pastor Pastor bathes himself with muddy water to potray the 'power' of God (Video)

Recommended Videos

Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop wedding party Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop wedding party
Samira Bawumia: Man without limbs draws beautiful portrait of the First Lady
Samira Bawumia Man without limbs draws beautiful portrait of the First Lady
Amazing! 147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapples Amazing! 147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapples



Top Articles

1 Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marleybullet
2 Corruption Deputy chief justice arrested for questioning over bank...bullet
3 Cruelty! Prophet kills lover, buries head and hands in churchbullet
4 Hilarious! Sugar daddy is for rich men, guess how poor men are calledbullet
5 Cruelty!!! Man kills mother heartlessly, chops the body into piecesbullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Video Athlete's wife caught sexing husband's best friend...bullet
8 Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot...bullet
9 Bloody!!! Teacher slaughtered by students for refusing...bullet
10 Hilarious! I’m HIV patient, not gay – Suspect argues...bullet

Related Articles

Revelation! “I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady
Photos Lady jumps out of ritual killers’ car, sustains severe injuries
Heartbreaking “We've nobody, send your men to save us, America and UN” – Pastor weeps
Assault! Police arrest gay man for 'scattering' partner’s anus
Hilarious! Sugar daddy is for rich men, guess how poor men are called
Unbelievable! Man invests in surgical modification of his face to look like a skull
Video 147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapples
Cruelty! Prophet kills lover, buries head and hands in church
Bloody!!! Teacher slaughtered by students for refusing to buy them alcohol
Bombshell Donald Trump lasted for only 2 minutes in bed – Porn star

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
3 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
4 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
5 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
6 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
7 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises...bullet
8 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
9 Wicked! Woman cuts off husband’s penis, throws it...bullet
10 Amazing! 147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapplesbullet

Filla

Eric Yeiner Hincapie Ramirez invests in surgical modification of his face to look like a skull
Unbelievable! Man invests in surgical modification of his face to look like a skull
147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapples
Video 147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapples
Brutal mother Woman brutally beats up her 5-year-old son for tearing her sofa (Photos)
Donald Trump lasted for only 2 minutes in bed – Stormy Daniels
Bombshell Donald Trump lasted for only 2 minutes in bed – Porn star